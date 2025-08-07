LEI releases research paper on use and benefits of advanced transmission technologies deployment

BOSTON, August 6, 2025 – London Economics International LLC (“LEI”) has released a paper on the “Use of advanced transmission technologies and innovative practices in power systems: potential benefits, lessons learned, and recommendations”. This research was commissioned by WIRES.

Based on case studies developed from interviews and independent research, and information collected from a survey of transmission owners and technology providers operating across the U.S., LEI identified numerous successful examples of implementation of advanced transmission technologies and innovative practices, ranging from planning and permitting to construction and operations of the transmission grid.

“We found out as part of our research that there is a broad universe of innovative practices and advanced transmission technologies. It’s not just about GETs. And these advanced technologies are being leveraged alongside traditional transmission capital investment when it makes sense and fits the needs of the system, and therefore unlocks measurable benefits for electricity consumers,” noted Julia Frayer, Managing Director at LEI and one of the co-authors of this paper.

In the concluding section of the paper, LEI explores several recommendations to facilitate further consideration of advanced transmission technologies and innovative practices as part of transmission planning processes, including:

streamlining a collaborative piloting approach among transmission owners and technology providers alongside a shared resource repository to support knowledge sharing and ease uncertainty;

adopting a proactive, long-term planning and investment outlook to adequately evaluate advanced transmission technologies in the context of an evolving system;

monitoring technology readiness levels on an ongoing basis to allow for vital information dissemination;

de-risking projects by reducing regulatory uncertainty through a regulatory sandbox; and

aligning financial incentives relative to traditional transmission capital investments through capitalization or tax incentives.

For more information, visit the WIRES website at: https://wiresgroup.com/use-of-advanced-transmission-technologies-and-innovative-practices-in-power-systems/

# # #