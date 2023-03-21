Appeals court decides that repricing of energy prices during ERCOT load shed in February 2021 is valid  

LEI’s simulation was based on data available from the ERCOT system operator; and on ERCOT’s rules, also known as the Protocols, which govern the way in which the ERCOT energy market is operated. Based on these, LEI recalculated real-time prices assuming no PUCT intervention. To verify the accuracy of the simulation, LEI conducted a back cast of real-time prices during a period in which ERCOT had not forced prices to $9,000/MWh.