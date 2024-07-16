LEI managing sales process for portfolio of small hydropower assets in the northeast

The portfolio presents significant upside potential. The owner has made considerable operational improvements to the portfolio in recent years – including modernization and automation upgrades, as well as unit overhauls – resulting in increased production. In addition, there is potential for solar development across the asset sites. Several assets benefit from Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”) exemptions, minimizing regulatory expenses related to the FERC relicensing process and fees. Finally, the portfolio generates substantial (and growing) revenues, having secured long-term, above market power purchase agreements (“PPAs”) and qualification for Renewable Energy Certificate (“REC”) sales.